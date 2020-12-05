Small businesses frequent targets of pandemic loan scams

The program has few built-in ways to stop fraud, said Page Pate, an Atlanta attorney who has represented both people accused of PPP loan fraud and whistleblowers in PPP cases.

"The government felt that it was more important to put some gas in the tank and put money out in the community quickly," Pate said. "They knew that there was going to be a certain amount of fraud" because the program was launched so fast.

Kapczynski said that, after she confirmed that she did not apply for the loan, the matter was closed. An SBA spokeswoman declined to discuss her case.

The Vinings School of Art offered only virtual classes from March to June, which meant "we had fewer students overall because not everyone wanted to pay for a virtual class," Kapczynski said.

Kapczynski said the relief loan she received in the spring, the amount of which she declined to disclose, helped her pay staff and conduct deep cleanings of the classroom space.