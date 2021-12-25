Small businesses face deadline to apply for this COVID-era relief program

If business owners need help filling out the online application or have concerns about language or technology barriers, the San Diego and Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center offers no-cost assistance.

Recently, the SBDC hosted a webinar that discussed the EIDL loan program with a panel of six community lenders and what small business owners need to know about connecting with capital in the new year. Here are three takeaways from local community lenders on how small businesses can prepare for 2022:

* Have a plan to take care of your grants and loans

Lenders say it’s best to not only have your finances in order when you approach a financial institution, but you need to be ready to explain how the pandemic may have impacted your finances.

“When you come in to speak with a banker, myself or any lender, have your income, your tax documentations ready and know what they mean,” said Roxanne Rostamian, branch manager at Banner Bank in Escondido. “So, if you did take losses and it was COVID related, be able to explain that and how things are going to be different moving forward.”

* Figure out how to keep capital on hand to be ready for opportunity