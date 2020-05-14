Small businesses expect long recovery from pandemic

WASHINGTON — More than 30% of U.S. small businesses expect recovery from the coronavirus crisis to take six months or longer, according to results released Thursday from a new pandemic-related Census Bureau survey.

Nationwide, about 40% of businesses had to close at least one day between April 26 and May 2, and more than one quarter said they reduced the number of paid employees that week, according to results from the Census Bureau’s first Small Business Pulse Survey of about 100,000 businesses. The agency launched the survey last month, intending to provide weekly results for all 50 states as well as major metropolitan areas.

The results come a day before the House of Representatives is set to vote on a $3 trillion aid package meant to help buoy an economy ravaged by the pandemic. The Democrats’ bill (HR 6800) would tweak the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as put a freeze on repayment of many types of loans, including those for small businesses.

The Census Bureau release said the results are “intended to provide crucial weekly data on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the nation’s businesses.” They also can provide policymakers with a real-time glimpse into how the pandemic has hit the economy, the agency said.