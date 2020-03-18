Small businesses and nonprofits hurt by coronavirus can tap up to $2 million in federal loans

Federal disaster loans of up to $2 million have been made available to Washington small businesses and nonprofits significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that working capital loans for fixed debts, accounts payable, payroll and other bills can be accessed in 32 counties statewide including King, Pierce and Snohomish. Repayment plans can stretch up to 30 years at an interest rate of 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75 % for nonprofits.

“Disaster loans can provide vital economic assistance to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a news release.

Applicants can apply online or download forms and receive additional relief information there as well. They can also call 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.

The program is for small businesses, private nonprofits of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and aquaculture enterprises hurt by the COVID-19 outbreak since Jan. 31. The SBA also offers additional resources.

