Sleep Better and Live Better: The Connection Between Sleep Apnea and Snoring

Do you snore? Snoring and sleep apnea can be correlated.

Ignoring snoring, and the possibility of sleep apnea can have serious consequences for your overall health and well-being. Some of the potential consequences that may result include high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, depression or anxiety, daytime fatigue, and reduced quality of life overall. Fortunately, there are ways to treat sleep apnea and snoring.It is all starte with diagnosing sleep apnea by completing sleep study in your home.

New Way To Do Sleep Study in the Comfort of your Own Bed!

Imagine being able to undergo a sleep study in the comfort of your own home, guided by the expertise of your trusted dentist. At our dental practice, we're excited to offer you this convenient and effective solution for diagnosing sleep apnea and teeth grinding related issues.

Traditionally, sleep studies required spending a night in a sleep center, which could be uncomfortable and disrupt your regular sleep patterns. However, with our innovative approach, we provide you with a sleep study kit that you can use in the comfort of your own bed.

Here's how it works: During a routine visit to our dental office, we'll provide you with a specialized sleep study device that is designed to be user-friendly and non-intrusive. With simple instructions, you'll be able to set up the device at home and comfortably wear it while you sleep.

This portable device collects essential data throughout the night, monitoring various parameters like breathing patterns, oxygen levels, and sleep quality. Once you've completed the study, you'll return the device to our dental practice, where our skilled medical team will analyze the collected data and provide you with a comprehensive evaluation about sleep apnea and teeth grinding.

Oral Appliances: A New Solution for Sleep Apnea

As a sleep apnea dentist in, I, Dr. Kim Polley, want to introduce you to an exciting alternative treatment for mild to moderate sleep apnea: oral appliances. These custom-made devices, recommended and fitted by dental professionals, offer a comfortable and effective solution for managing sleep apnea without the need for CPAP machines. By gently repositioning the jaw or tongue, oral appliances keep the airway open, promoting uninterrupted breathing and reducing the symptoms of sleep apnea, such as snoring and interrupted breathing.

Working together with the medical team, Dr.Kim Polley can effectively assess sleep-related issues and provide personalized recommendations for improving your sleep quality and overall well-being. From detecting potential sleep apnea and addressing chronic snoring, our goal is to help you achieve a restful night's sleep and wake up refreshed and energized.

Don't let snoring and sleep apnea disrupt your sleep and affect your health. Get the proper diagnoses and treatment, and start enjoying a better night's sleep and better live today!

