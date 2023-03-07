Skyboxes Mar 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Northern Colorado coach Mike Anderson (left) talks with Nebraska coach Will Bolt before the game Tuesday at Haymarket Park. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Lincoln North Star's Antallah Sandlin'el (right) is stopped on a drive by Lincoln East's Jared Townsley in the third quarter on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School. KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Relishing his returnAnderson enjoys himself despite Bears' loss to NU . SPORTS, C1Strength in numbersThree LPS schools in boys Class A tourney field. SPORTS, C1 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sports Entertainment Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular In a van outside OU’s Lloyd Noble Center, Doc Sadler lives out another season in 45 years of coaching Fred Hoiberg told him Doc Sadler he was “nuts” when Sadler explained the job and the abode he'd be taking up in Norman, Oklahoma. Amie Just: Britt Prince is staying in the moment while decision about her future looms Britt Prince's college decision is coming sooner than later, but this week is about sharing a passion with her mother as Elkhorn North seeks a… Three Nebraska law enforcement officials fined for appearing in Herbster ad Two Nebraska sheriffs and a sheriff's captain have been fined $1,000 each for appearing in uniform in an ad for former gubernatorial candidate… Crumbl Cookies to open in Lincoln next week The first day for the store, located near the Lincoln Public Schools headquarters at 6005 O St., is March 10. Lincoln man hit 3 men with baseball bat after dispute at downtown bar, police allege All four of the men were removed from The Bar after fist fighting inside, and once outside, the 29-year-old retrieved a baseball bat from his …