Skyboxes Apr 13, 2023 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Neck of the woodsA Lincoln Children's Zoo giraffe will soon be a long way from home. LOCAL, A3Deadly goodThe high-energy rock band Pop Evil is coming to Lincoln. GROUND ZERO, G5 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Zoology Music Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former Husker, Lincoln Northeast grad Cole Pensick dies in fatal car crash Cole Pensick, 32, of Columbus, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Lincoln Police investigating death of 2-month-old girl, court records show The infant's sister told authorities the 2-month-old let out a scream before she went "blank," closed her eyes and soon turned purple, police … Lincoln man accused of touching, photographing girl at sleepover The 39-year-old is accused of touching the girl underneath her shirt at a sleepover in the Belmont neighborhood in October, police alleged in … Grand Island theater served eviction notice On Tuesday, the AMC theater received an eviction notice asking it to vacate the premises within three days. The theater continued to operate F… Police identify Lincoln man killed in Oak Creek crash Police identified the motorist who died after crashing into Oak Creek on Saturday as a 54-year-old Lincoln man.