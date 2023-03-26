Skybox Mar 26, 2023 41 min ago 0 San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) powers through Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Evading obstaclesUNL fishing team competing against the best. LOCAL, A3Final Four setAztecs, Hurricanes grab last two spots. SPORTS, B1 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sports Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Dylan Raiola effect: Nation’s No. 1 recruit at forefront of Nebraska’s recruiting push The nation's top 2024 recruit will be in Lincoln this weekend — and he's bringing friends with him. Dylan Raiola's visit to Nebraska's junior … Lincoln home of ex-Nebraska coach Scott Frost sold for $3.5 million — a city record Former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost didn't win much on the field, but he smashed one local record last year on his way out of town. His… Records detail alleged abuse by Lincoln mother charged in death of 22-month-old son In harrowing court records filed Wednesday afternoon, investigators offered the most detailed accounting yet of the alleged abuse that led to … Feuding Journey returning to Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday Journey's 2023 tour rolls on, hitting Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday even as guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain are embroiled in… Lincoln-based company announces another 550 job cuts Nelnet said it notified 550 employees that their jobs are being eliminated. It also cut 560 employees in January.