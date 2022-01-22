Six ways to save more money in 2022

Credit card shopping portals are also places where you can potentially maximize your cash back. By going through your credit card’s website or through a site such as Rakuten, formerly known as Ebates, you can potentially earn more than your usual cash back. On a site like Rakuten, you’re earning cash back in addition to what you earn on your cash-back credit card.

5. Evaluate your budget

The new year is a great time to make sure you’re not overpaying or paying for monthly items that aren’t being used. Go through your budget – or monthly expenses if you don’t have a budget. It’s easy to start a budget — and it can help you maximize your savings. See if there are areas of opportunity, such as cutting back on dining out or on coffee or other spending, that adds up over time. Also, go through your budget and try to renegotiate items, Rau says.

“I check our insurance just to make sure we’re still getting the best rate for the coverages that we’re carrying,” Rau says. “It’s just about doing a reset every year, just to make sure you’re getting the best deal and you’re taking advantage of all those things that are offered to you.”

6. Review your employee benefits