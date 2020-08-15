Six: Sterling

Mascot: Jets
Six-man, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 25
The coach
Brent Huesman
At present school: 3rd year
Career record: 10-8
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 25
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 2 (1991, 1994)
The schedule
A28;Hampton;H
S4;Elba;H
S11;Parkview Christian;A
S25;Deshler;H
O2;Dorchester;A
O9;Pawnee City;A
O16;Lewiston;H
O23;Meridian;A
District games in bold
Last season
St. Edward;W;50-6
Walthill;W;59-0
Humphrey/LHF;L;33-6
Harvard;L;57-34
McCool Junction;L;55-0
Deshler;W;60-20
Lewiston;W;70-19
Dorchester;W;59-12
Sioux County;L;48-8
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 5
2018: 5
2017: 0
2016: 2
Season outlook
Sterling continues to get bigger and faster, and the Jets are hoping that translates into another playoff appearance. The Jets must replace their top offensive player from a year ago in Joel Rathe, but the ground game remains a strength. Derek Buss is expected to take on a bigger workload in the backfield and quarterback Garrett Hier is back. Kaleb Masur anchors the offensive line. The defense returns several contributors from a year ago, including Sam Boldt, a defensive back with good size, and Masur, who can rack up tackles from his linebacker position.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 5
Derek Buss;RB/LB;5-9;160;Sr.
Sam Boldt;E/S;6-1;160;Sr.
Kaleb Masur;C/LB;5-9;175;Sr.
Tanner McDonald;E/6-3;210;Jr.
Andrew Richardson;E;5-9;190;Jr.
Garrett Hier;QB/5-10;160;Jr.
Spotlight player
Sam Boldt will give the Jets a boost after missing half of last season due to injury. He could become a key receiving weapon if the Jets are able to improve their passing game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!