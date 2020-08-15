Six: Sterling

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Sterling continues to get bigger and faster, and the Jets are hoping that translates into another playoff appearance. The Jets must replace their top offensive player from a year ago in Joel Rathe, but the ground game remains a strength. Derek Buss is expected to take on a bigger workload in the backfield and quarterback Garrett Hier is back. Kaleb Masur anchors the offensive line. The defense returns several contributors from a year ago, including Sam Boldt, a defensive back with good size, and Masur, who can rack up tackles from his linebacker position.