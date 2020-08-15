You have permission to edit this article.
Six: Sterling
Six: Sterling

Sterling

Mascot: Jets

Six-man, District 1

NSAA enrollment: 25

The coach

Brent Huesman

At present school: 3rd year

Career record: 10-8

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 25

Last appearance: 2019

State titles: 2 (1991, 1994)

The schedule

A28;Hampton;H

S4;Elba;H

S11;Parkview Christian;A

S25;Deshler;H

O2;Dorchester;A

O9;Pawnee City;A

O16;Lewiston;H

O23;Meridian;A

District games in bold

Last season

St. Edward;W;50-6

Walthill;W;59-0

Humphrey/LHF;L;33-6

Harvard;L;57-34

McCool Junction;L;55-0

Deshler;W;60-20

Lewiston;W;70-19

Dorchester;W;59-12

Sioux County;L;48-8

Playoff game in bold

Wins tracker

2019: 5

2018: 5

2017: 0

2016: 2

Season outlook

Sterling continues to get bigger and faster, and the Jets are hoping that translates into another playoff appearance. The Jets must replace their top offensive player from a year ago in Joel Rathe, but the ground game remains a strength. Derek Buss is expected to take on a bigger workload in the backfield and quarterback Garrett Hier is back. Kaleb Masur anchors the offensive line. The defense returns several contributors from a year ago, including Sam Boldt, a defensive back with good size, and Masur, who can rack up tackles from his linebacker position.

Returning starters

Offense: 5

Defense: 5

Derek Buss;RB/LB;5-9;160;Sr.

Sam Boldt;E/S;6-1;160;Sr.

Kaleb Masur;C/LB;5-9;175;Sr.

Tanner McDonald;E/6-3;210;Jr.

Andrew Richardson;E;5-9;190;Jr.

Garrett Hier;QB/5-10;160;Jr.

Spotlight player

Sam Boldt will give the Jets a boost after missing half of last season due to injury. He could become a key receiving weapon if the Jets are able to improve their passing game.

