Six: Pawnee City

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Pawnee City was one of the youngest teams in the state last year, with only one senior recording an offensive stat. Now the Indians are hoping last year's youth movement grows into progress in 2020. Several players shared carries, including junior Andy Maloley, who led the team in rushing with 544 yards as a freshman. Jacob Lytle (272 yards) and Kyle Gyhra (316 yards) also saw some work in the backfield. Multiple players also saw time at quarterback, including junior Simon Osborne, who completed 23 of 43 passes for 269 yards. The Indians must replace Dalton Kramer, who surpassed 100 tackles last year, on defense. Maloley had a productive season from his linebacker spot, finishing with 65 tackles.