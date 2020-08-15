You have permission to edit this article.
Six: Pawnee City
Mascot: Indians

Six-man, District 1

NSAA enrollment: 27

The coach

Scott Brumbaugh

At present school: 5th year

Career record: 72-54

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 9

Last appearance: 2017

State titles: 0

The schedule

S4;Dorchester;A

S11;McCool Junction;A

S18;Parkview Christian;H

S25;Meridian;H

O1;Deshler;A

O9;Sterling;H

O15;Red Cloud;H

O22;Lewiston;A

District games in bold

Last season

HTRS;L;64-12

Southern;L;64-4

Tri County;L;71-8

Diller-Odell;L;62-26

Meridian;L;64-12

Johnson-Brock;L;78-20

Falls City SH;L;50-6

Parkview Christian;L;48-34

Wins tracker

2019: 0

2018: 0

2017: 3

2016: 2

Season outlook

Pawnee City was one of the youngest teams in the state last year, with only one senior recording an offensive stat. Now the Indians are hoping last year's youth movement grows into progress in 2020. Several players shared carries, including junior Andy Maloley, who led the team in rushing with 544 yards as a freshman. Jacob Lytle (272 yards) and Kyle Gyhra (316 yards) also saw some work in the backfield. Multiple players also saw time at quarterback, including junior Simon Osborne, who completed 23 of 43 passes for 269 yards. The Indians must replace Dalton Kramer, who surpassed 100 tackles last year, on defense. Maloley had a productive season from his linebacker spot, finishing with 65 tackles.

Returning starters

Offense: 5

Defense: 6

Logan Tozer;S;5-6;135;Jr.

Jacob Lytle;S/RB;5-11;175;Sr.

Andy Maloley;RB/LB;5-8;175;So.

Kyle Gyhra;RB/LB;6-2;160;Jr.

Bryce Gyhra;DE/TE;6-3;165;Jr.

Simon Osborne;DE/TE;6-4;260;Jr.

Spotlight player

Kyle Gyhra has shown he has a bright future with Pawnee City. He led the team in receiving with 13 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown while also being utilized in the running game last year. He also was the Indians' third-leading tackler with 56 stops.

