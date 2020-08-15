Six: Pawnee City

Mascot: Indians
Six-man, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 27
The coach
Scott Brumbaugh
At present school: 5th year
Career record: 72-54
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 9
Last appearance: 2017
State titles: 0
The schedule
S4;Dorchester;A
S11;McCool Junction;A
S18;Parkview Christian;H
S25;Meridian;H
O1;Deshler;A
O9;Sterling;H
O15;Red Cloud;H
O22;Lewiston;A
District games in bold
Last season
HTRS;L;64-12
Southern;L;64-4
Tri County;L;71-8
Diller-Odell;L;62-26
Meridian;L;64-12
Johnson-Brock;L;78-20
Falls City SH;L;50-6
Parkview Christian;L;48-34
Wins tracker
2019: 0
2018: 0
2017: 3
2016: 2
Season outlook
Pawnee City was one of the youngest teams in the state last year, with only one senior recording an offensive stat. Now the Indians are hoping last year's youth movement grows into progress in 2020. Several players shared carries, including junior Andy Maloley, who led the team in rushing with 544 yards as a freshman. Jacob Lytle (272 yards) and Kyle Gyhra (316 yards) also saw some work in the backfield. Multiple players also saw time at quarterback, including junior Simon Osborne, who completed 23 of 43 passes for 269 yards. The Indians must replace Dalton Kramer, who surpassed 100 tackles last year, on defense. Maloley had a productive season from his linebacker spot, finishing with 65 tackles.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 6
Logan Tozer;S;5-6;135;Jr.
Jacob Lytle;S/RB;5-11;175;Sr.
Andy Maloley;RB/LB;5-8;175;So.
Kyle Gyhra;RB/LB;6-2;160;Jr.
Bryce Gyhra;DE/TE;6-3;165;Jr.
Simon Osborne;DE/TE;6-4;260;Jr.
Spotlight player
Kyle Gyhra has shown he has a bright future with Pawnee City. He led the team in receiving with 13 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown while also being utilized in the running game last year. He also was the Indians' third-leading tackler with 56 stops.
