Six: Parkview Christian

Mascot: Patriots
Six-man, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 18
The coach
PJ Book
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 37-13
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 5
Last appearance: 2017
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;St. Edward;A
S11;Sterling;H
S18;Pawnee City;A
S25;Lewiston;H
O2;McCool Junction;A
O9;Hampton;H
O16;Dorchester;A
O23;Heartland Lutheran;H
District games in bold
Last season
Mead;L;74-26
Omaha Christian;W;46-36
Clarkson/Leigh;L;64-20
Johnson-Brock;L;66-20
Falls City SH;L;59-14
Meridian;L;70-32
Diller-Odell;L;98-70
Pawnee City;W;48-34
Wins tracker
2019: 2
2018: 2
2017: 4
2016: 4
Season outlook
With three starters back on both sides of the ball and a number of athletes who contributed to the Patriots' Class D-2 state semifinal boys basketball team last March, Parkview has the opportunity to be a factor in its first year of six-man football. The Patriots have experience at two skilled positions as senior quarterback Tevin Godwin threw for 1,210 yards and 13 touchdowns, while senior running back Isaiah Neal rushed for 570 yards and 12 TDs and caught nine passes for 150 yards and two more scores. A third senior, Zane VanEvery, contributes on both sides of the ball, catching 10 passes for 101 yards as a receiver and registering 56 tackles as a linebacker. Neal had 51 tackles a year ago and will again be counted on defensively.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 3
Tevin Godwin;QB;Sr.
Isaiah Neal;RB;Sr.
Elijah Colbert;LB;So.
Zane VanEvery;LB;Sr.
Spotlight player
Tevin Godwin has the potential to be one of the top six-man quarterbacks in the state after throwing for 1,210 yards and 13 TDs a year ago.
