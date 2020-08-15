You have permission to edit this article.
Six: Parkview Christian
Six: Parkview Christian

Parkview Christian

Mascot: Patriots

Six-man, District 2

NSAA enrollment: 18

The coach

PJ Book

At present school: 2nd year

Career record: 37-13

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 5

Last appearance: 2017

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;St. Edward;A

S11;Sterling;H

S18;Pawnee City;A

S25;Lewiston;H

O2;McCool Junction;A

O9;Hampton;H

O16;Dorchester;A

O23;Heartland Lutheran;H

District games in bold

Last season

Mead;L;74-26

Omaha Christian;W;46-36

Clarkson/Leigh;L;64-20

Johnson-Brock;L;66-20

Falls City SH;L;59-14

Meridian;L;70-32

Diller-Odell;L;98-70

Pawnee City;W;48-34

Wins tracker

2019: 2

2018: 2

2017: 4

2016: 4

Season outlook

With three starters back on both sides of the ball and a number of athletes who contributed to the Patriots' Class D-2 state semifinal boys basketball team last March, Parkview has the opportunity to be a factor in its first year of six-man football. The Patriots have experience at two skilled positions as senior quarterback Tevin Godwin threw for 1,210 yards and 13 touchdowns, while senior running back Isaiah Neal rushed for 570 yards and 12 TDs and caught nine passes for 150 yards and two more scores. A third senior, Zane VanEvery, contributes on both sides of the ball, catching 10 passes for 101 yards as a receiver and registering 56 tackles as a linebacker. Neal had 51 tackles a year ago and will again be counted on defensively.

Returning starters

Offense: 3

Defense: 3

Tevin Godwin;QB;Sr.

Isaiah Neal;RB;Sr.

Elijah Colbert;LB;So.

Zane VanEvery;LB;Sr.

Spotlight player

Tevin Godwin has the potential to be one of the top six-man quarterbacks in the state after throwing for 1,210 yards and 13 TDs a year ago.

