Six: Parkview Christian

Wins tracker

Season outlook

With three starters back on both sides of the ball and a number of athletes who contributed to the Patriots' Class D-2 state semifinal boys basketball team last March, Parkview has the opportunity to be a factor in its first year of six-man football. The Patriots have experience at two skilled positions as senior quarterback Tevin Godwin threw for 1,210 yards and 13 touchdowns, while senior running back Isaiah Neal rushed for 570 yards and 12 TDs and caught nine passes for 150 yards and two more scores. A third senior, Zane VanEvery, contributes on both sides of the ball, catching 10 passes for 101 yards as a receiver and registering 56 tackles as a linebacker. Neal had 51 tackles a year ago and will again be counted on defensively.