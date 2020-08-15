Six: Meridian

Mascot: Mustangs
Six-man, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 17
The coach
John Adam
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 13-25
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 10
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Dorchester;H
S11;Wilcox-Hildreth;A
S18;St. Edward;H
S25;Pawnee City;A
O1;Lewiston;H
O9;McCool Junction;A
O16;Deshler;A
O23;Sterling;H
District games in bold
Last season
Blue Hill;L;46-8
HTRS;L;26-18
Tri County;L;64-0
Falls City SH;L;53-14
Pawnee City;W;64-12
Parkview Christian;W;70-32
Johnson-Brock;L;58-8
Diller-Odell;L;30-28
Wins tracker
2019: 2
2018: 5
2017: 5
2016: 1
Season outlook
The Mustangs move to the six-man game under new coach John Adam, but return starting quarterback Brayden Rut and running back Corin Paul. Paul is one of two seniors expected to play for Meridian.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 3
Brayden Rut;QB;6-2;150;Jr.
Drew Neiderklein;OL/DE;6-0;160;Jr.
Keagan Jones;OL/DL;6-2;260;Jr.
Corin Paul;RB;5-11;150;Sr.
Spotlight player
Keagan Jones brings a big 6-foot-2, 260-pound frame to the field and two years of starting experience.
