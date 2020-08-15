You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six: Meridian
View Comments

Six: Meridian

Mascot: Mustangs

Six-man, District 1

NSAA enrollment: 17

The coach

John Adam

At present school: 1st year

Career record: 13-25

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 10

Last appearance: 2018

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;Dorchester;H

S11;Wilcox-Hildreth;A

S18;St. Edward;H

S25;Pawnee City;A

O1;Lewiston;H

O9;McCool Junction;A

O16;Deshler;A

O23;Sterling;H

District games in bold

Last season

Blue Hill;L;46-8

HTRS;L;26-18

Tri County;L;64-0

Falls City SH;L;53-14

Pawnee City;W;64-12

Parkview Christian;W;70-32

Johnson-Brock;L;58-8

Diller-Odell;L;30-28

Wins tracker

2019: 2

2018: 5

2017: 5

2016: 1

Season outlook

The Mustangs move to the six-man game under new coach John Adam, but return starting quarterback Brayden Rut and running back Corin Paul. Paul is one of two seniors expected to play for Meridian.

Returning starters

Offense: 4

Defense: 3

Brayden Rut;QB;6-2;150;Jr.

Drew Neiderklein;OL/DE;6-0;160;Jr.

Keagan Jones;OL/DL;6-2;260;Jr.

Corin Paul;RB;5-11;150;Sr.

Spotlight player

Keagan Jones brings a big 6-foot-2, 260-pound frame to the field and two years of starting experience.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News