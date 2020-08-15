You have permission to edit this article.
Six: McCool Junction
Six: McCool Junction

McCool Junction

Mascot: Mustangs

Six-man, District 2

NSAA enrollment: 27

The coach

Jarrod Weiss

At present school: 16th year

Career record: 100-81

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 12

Last appearance: 2019

State titles: 0

The schedule

A27;Santee;A

S4;Harvard;A

S11;Pawnee City;H

S25;Heartland Lutheran;A

O2;Parkview Christian;H

O9;Meridian;H

O16;Hampton;A

O23;Dorchester;H

District games in bold

Last season

Hampton;W;1-0

Humphrey/LHF;W;52-41

Santee;W;67-14

Silver Lake;W;63-15

Sterling;W;55-0

Deshler;W;85-8

Lewiston;W;73-19

Dorchester;W;66-12

Crawford;W;55-40

Eustis-Farnam;W;63-16

Cody-Kilgore;W;40-28

Harvard;L;50-33

Playoff games in bold

Wins tracker

2019: 11

2018: 8

2017: 2

2016: 1

Season outlook

With five starters returning on each side of the ball, one can expect McCool Junction to have high expectations after reaching the six-man championship game last year. The offense will likely center around Owen McDonald after the graduation of all-stater Dana Hobbs. Chase Wilkinson and Kaeden Bristol are expected to take on more carries, and they'll be running behind an offensive line that includes Kaden Kirkpatrick, who also is an all-state defensive lineman. McDonald and Wilkinson are playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, too. McDonald had 50 tackles last year, and Wilkinson had a state-leading seven interceptions. Senior Jonah Barrow is another player who could see an increased role in the running game. "How we work in the offseason and preseason will go a long ways in determining success this fall," coach Jarrod Weiss said.

Returning starters

Offense: 5

Defense: 5

Owen McDonald;B/LB;6-0;160;Sr.

Kaden Kirkpatrick;OL/DL;6-4;255;Sr.

Chase Wilkinson;B/DB;5-8;155;Jr.

Kaeden Bristol;B/DE;6-0;165;Sr.

Bradley Lewis;OL/DL;5-10;170;Sr.

Spotlight player

Owen McDonald can do a lot of things for the Mustangs after totaling 31 touchdowns as a junior. He rushed for 909 yards, can pass and is an all-state defensive back after picking off five passes in 2019.

