Six: McCool Junction

Season outlook

With five starters returning on each side of the ball, one can expect McCool Junction to have high expectations after reaching the six-man championship game last year. The offense will likely center around Owen McDonald after the graduation of all-stater Dana Hobbs. Chase Wilkinson and Kaeden Bristol are expected to take on more carries, and they'll be running behind an offensive line that includes Kaden Kirkpatrick, who also is an all-state defensive lineman. McDonald and Wilkinson are playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, too. McDonald had 50 tackles last year, and Wilkinson had a state-leading seven interceptions. Senior Jonah Barrow is another player who could see an increased role in the running game. "How we work in the offseason and preseason will go a long ways in determining success this fall," coach Jarrod Weiss said.