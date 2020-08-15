You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six: Lewiston
View Comments

Six: Lewiston

  • Updated
Lewiston

Mascot: Tigers

Six-man, District 1

NSAA enrollment: 18.

The coach

Greg Iverson

At present school: 3rd year

Career record: 15-27

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 14

Last appearance: 2012

State titles: 1 (2001)

The schedule

S4;Red Cloud;A

S11;Dorchester;H

S18;Heartland Lutheran;H

S25;Parkview Christian;A

O1;Meridian;A

O9;Deshler;H

O16;Sterling;A

O22;Pawnee City;H

District games in bold

Last season

Silver Lake;L;48-6

Red Cloud;L;56-20

Walthill;L;74-43

Harvard;L;72-21

Dorchester;L;58-24

McCool Junction;L;73-19

Sterling;L;70-19

Deshler;L;70-32

Wins tracker

2019: 0

2018: 1

2017: N/A

2016:0

Season outlook

Lewiston hopes the return of four starters on each side of the ball transitions into some wins in 2020. The Tigers have a pair of athletes to build their offense around. Juniors Abel Gonzalez and Shawn Salts are effective in the running and passing games, and Gonzalez can also play quarterback. Mathew Barker took the majority of the snaps last year, and he's back, as well, after throwing for 652 yards and six touchdowns. Gonzalez and Jaden McHenry were among the team's top tacklers last year. Ty Arena started as a freshman on both sides of the ball and is expected to anchor the lines. Lewiston will have some key holes to fill after the graduation of Levi Meybrunn and Daniel Gonzalez.

Returning starters

Offense: 4

Defense: 4

Mathew Barker;QB/LB;5-11;180;Sr.

Abel Gonzalez;ATH;6-0;145;Jr.

Ty Arena;OL/DL;6-0;210;So.

Shawn Salts;ATH;6-2;280;Jr.

Spotlight player

Junior Abel Gonzalez can line up at multiple spots. He led the Tigers in rushing (537 yards) and was the team's second-leading receiver (17 catches for 134 yards) as sophomore.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Education

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

School doesn't start until Wednesday but four LPS teachers back at work have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 14 -- including those who came into close contact -- have had to quarantine. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News