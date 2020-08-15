Six: Lewiston

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Lewiston hopes the return of four starters on each side of the ball transitions into some wins in 2020. The Tigers have a pair of athletes to build their offense around. Juniors Abel Gonzalez and Shawn Salts are effective in the running and passing games, and Gonzalez can also play quarterback. Mathew Barker took the majority of the snaps last year, and he's back, as well, after throwing for 652 yards and six touchdowns. Gonzalez and Jaden McHenry were among the team's top tacklers last year. Ty Arena started as a freshman on both sides of the ball and is expected to anchor the lines. Lewiston will have some key holes to fill after the graduation of Levi Meybrunn and Daniel Gonzalez.