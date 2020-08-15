Six: Lewiston

Mascot: Tigers
Six-man, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 18.
The coach
Greg Iverson
At present school: 3rd year
Career record: 15-27
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 14
Last appearance: 2012
State titles: 1 (2001)
The schedule
S4;Red Cloud;A
S11;Dorchester;H
S18;Heartland Lutheran;H
S25;Parkview Christian;A
O1;Meridian;A
O9;Deshler;H
O16;Sterling;A
O22;Pawnee City;H
District games in bold
Last season
Silver Lake;L;48-6
Red Cloud;L;56-20
Walthill;L;74-43
Harvard;L;72-21
Dorchester;L;58-24
McCool Junction;L;73-19
Sterling;L;70-19
Deshler;L;70-32
Wins tracker
2019: 0
2018: 1
2017: N/A
2016:0
Season outlook
Lewiston hopes the return of four starters on each side of the ball transitions into some wins in 2020. The Tigers have a pair of athletes to build their offense around. Juniors Abel Gonzalez and Shawn Salts are effective in the running and passing games, and Gonzalez can also play quarterback. Mathew Barker took the majority of the snaps last year, and he's back, as well, after throwing for 652 yards and six touchdowns. Gonzalez and Jaden McHenry were among the team's top tacklers last year. Ty Arena started as a freshman on both sides of the ball and is expected to anchor the lines. Lewiston will have some key holes to fill after the graduation of Levi Meybrunn and Daniel Gonzalez.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 4
Mathew Barker;QB/LB;5-11;180;Sr.
Abel Gonzalez;ATH;6-0;145;Jr.
Ty Arena;OL/DL;6-0;210;So.
Shawn Salts;ATH;6-2;280;Jr.
Spotlight player
Junior Abel Gonzalez can line up at multiple spots. He led the Tigers in rushing (537 yards) and was the team's second-leading receiver (17 catches for 134 yards) as sophomore.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!