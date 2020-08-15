You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six: Dorchester
View Comments

Six: Dorchester

Dorchester

Mascot: Longhorns

Six-man, District 2

NSAA enrollment: 19

The coach

Brent Zoubek

At present school: 8th year

Career record: N/A

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 7

Last appearance: 2011

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;Meridian;A

S4;Pawnee City;H

S11;Lewiston;A

S25;Hampton;H

O2;Sterling;H

O9;Heartland Lutheran;A

O16;Parkview Christian;H

O23;McCool Junction;A

District games in bold

Last season

Walthill;W;62-13

St. Edward;W;56-19

Hampton;W;63-19

Deshler;L;56-27

Lewiston;W;58-24

Heartland Lutheran;L;66-6

McCool Junction;L;66-12

Sterling;L;59-12

Wins tracker

2019: 4

2018: 3

2017: N/A

2016: N/A

Season outlook

Dorchester has continued to show improvement on the field after splitting from Milford three years ago and going six-man. With some experience returning, the Longhorns seek the next step. "Our third year of six-man, and I feel we are understanding how to play six-man football," coach Brent Zoubek said. "It's always a work in progress." Dorchester has three players to build around, starting with running back/defensive back Collyn Brummett. Blake Hansen is back after starting at quarterback as a sophomore, and Kohl Tyser, at 6-foot-4, provides size and experience up front.

Returning starters

Offense: 3

Defense: 3

Collyn Brummett;RB/DB;5-10;160;Sr.

Kohl Tyser;E/DL;6-4;175;Sr.

Blake Hansen;QB/LB;5-10;165;Jr.

Spotlight player

Collyn Brummett was the Longhorns' lead back last year, rushing for 739 yards (92.4 per contest). The 5-10 senior is expected to be the go-to option in his final season.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News