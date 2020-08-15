Six: Dorchester

Mascot: Longhorns
Six-man, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 19
The coach
Brent Zoubek
At present school: 8th year
Career record: N/A
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 7
Last appearance: 2011
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Meridian;A
S4;Pawnee City;H
S11;Lewiston;A
S25;Hampton;H
O2;Sterling;H
O9;Heartland Lutheran;A
O16;Parkview Christian;H
O23;McCool Junction;A
District games in bold
Last season
Walthill;W;62-13
St. Edward;W;56-19
Hampton;W;63-19
Deshler;L;56-27
Lewiston;W;58-24
Heartland Lutheran;L;66-6
McCool Junction;L;66-12
Sterling;L;59-12
Wins tracker
2019: 4
2018: 3
2017: N/A
2016: N/A
Season outlook
Dorchester has continued to show improvement on the field after splitting from Milford three years ago and going six-man. With some experience returning, the Longhorns seek the next step. "Our third year of six-man, and I feel we are understanding how to play six-man football," coach Brent Zoubek said. "It's always a work in progress." Dorchester has three players to build around, starting with running back/defensive back Collyn Brummett. Blake Hansen is back after starting at quarterback as a sophomore, and Kohl Tyser, at 6-foot-4, provides size and experience up front.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 3
Collyn Brummett;RB/DB;5-10;160;Sr.
Kohl Tyser;E/DL;6-4;175;Sr.
Blake Hansen;QB/LB;5-10;165;Jr.
Spotlight player
Collyn Brummett was the Longhorns' lead back last year, rushing for 739 yards (92.4 per contest). The 5-10 senior is expected to be the go-to option in his final season.
