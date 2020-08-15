Six: Dorchester

Wins tracker

Dorchester has continued to show improvement on the field after splitting from Milford three years ago and going six-man. With some experience returning, the Longhorns seek the next step. "Our third year of six-man, and I feel we are understanding how to play six-man football," coach Brent Zoubek said. "It's always a work in progress." Dorchester has three players to build around, starting with running back/defensive back Collyn Brummett. Blake Hansen is back after starting at quarterback as a sophomore, and Kohl Tyser, at 6-foot-4, provides size and experience up front.