You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six: Deshler
View Comments

Six: Deshler

Deshler logo

Mascot: Dragons

Six-man, District 1

NSAA enrollment: 27

The coach

Josh Nash

At present school: 2nd year

Career record: 3-5

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 9

Last appearance: 2018

State titles: 0

The schedule

A27;Red Cloud;H

S11;Franklin;A

S17;Spalding Academy;H

S25;Sterling;A

O1;Pawnee City;H

O9;Lewiston;A

O16;Meridian;H

O23;Wilcox-Hildreth;A

District games in bold

Last season

Humphrey/LHF;L;71-0

Wilcox-Hildreth;L;70-31

Eustis-Farnam;L;49-26

Dorchester;W;56-27

McCool Junction;L;85-8

Sterling;L;60-20

Hampton;W;46-6

Lewiston;W;70-32

Wins tracker

2019: 3

2018: 5

2017: 7

2016: 5

Season outlook

Deshler returns a good core, including some proven players on offense. Gavin Nash started at quarterback as a freshman and threw for 617 yards and 10 touchdowns. He'll look to build on that experience, and he'll have a standout running back in Cayden Loomis aiding him in the backfield. Loomis gives the Dragons a go-to back, and Freddy Galvan adds experience up front. Trent Buescher gives the team a big target in the passing game. He caught nine passes for 160 yards last year. The Dragons must improve on defense to take a step toward reaching the state playoffs. Buescher (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) is the team's top defensive player. He finished second on the team with 51 tackles last year. Loomis also is a key returner on defense after recording 41 tackles as a junior. 

Returning starters

Offense: 3

Defense: 3

Trent Buescher;DL;6-5;205;Sr.

Cayden Loomis;RB;5-10;170;Sr.

Freddy Galvan;OL;5-10;190;Sr.

Gavin Nash;QB;6-1;140;So.

Spotlight player

Senior Cayden Loomis rushed 115 times for 1,103 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior. He closed the season with a 342-yard effort against Lewiston.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News