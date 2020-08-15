Six: Deshler

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Deshler returns a good core, including some proven players on offense. Gavin Nash started at quarterback as a freshman and threw for 617 yards and 10 touchdowns. He'll look to build on that experience, and he'll have a standout running back in Cayden Loomis aiding him in the backfield. Loomis gives the Dragons a go-to back, and Freddy Galvan adds experience up front. Trent Buescher gives the team a big target in the passing game. He caught nine passes for 160 yards last year. The Dragons must improve on defense to take a step toward reaching the state playoffs. Buescher (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) is the team's top defensive player. He finished second on the team with 51 tackles last year. Loomis also is a key returner on defense after recording 41 tackles as a junior.