Six: Deshler

Mascot: Dragons
Six-man, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 27
The coach
Josh Nash
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 3-5
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 9
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A27;Red Cloud;H
S11;Franklin;A
S17;Spalding Academy;H
S25;Sterling;A
O1;Pawnee City;H
O9;Lewiston;A
O16;Meridian;H
O23;Wilcox-Hildreth;A
District games in bold
Last season
Humphrey/LHF;L;71-0
Wilcox-Hildreth;L;70-31
Eustis-Farnam;L;49-26
Dorchester;W;56-27
McCool Junction;L;85-8
Sterling;L;60-20
Hampton;W;46-6
Lewiston;W;70-32
Wins tracker
2019: 3
2018: 5
2017: 7
2016: 5
Season outlook
Deshler returns a good core, including some proven players on offense. Gavin Nash started at quarterback as a freshman and threw for 617 yards and 10 touchdowns. He'll look to build on that experience, and he'll have a standout running back in Cayden Loomis aiding him in the backfield. Loomis gives the Dragons a go-to back, and Freddy Galvan adds experience up front. Trent Buescher gives the team a big target in the passing game. He caught nine passes for 160 yards last year. The Dragons must improve on defense to take a step toward reaching the state playoffs. Buescher (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) is the team's top defensive player. He finished second on the team with 51 tackles last year. Loomis also is a key returner on defense after recording 41 tackles as a junior.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 3
Trent Buescher;DL;6-5;205;Sr.
Cayden Loomis;RB;5-10;170;Sr.
Freddy Galvan;OL;5-10;190;Sr.
Gavin Nash;QB;6-1;140;So.
Spotlight player
Senior Cayden Loomis rushed 115 times for 1,103 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior. He closed the season with a 342-yard effort against Lewiston.
