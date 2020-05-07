Sinclair Broadcast withdraws financial outlook as sports shutdown continues

“We are confident that our diversified revenue streams, content, and delivery platforms will allow us to see our company through the pandemic’s effects and that we will be able to meet our liquidity needs,” Ripley said.

Sinclair reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday. Revenue jumped 123% to $1.6 billion with gains driven largely by the acquisition of the sports networks, an increase in political advertising and higher retransmission fees, which the broadcaster charges cable providers. Wall Street analysts had expected sales of $1.65 billion.

The broadcaster said media revenue came in $31 million below the low end of the company’s guidance due partly to the impact of the pandemic on advertising revenues.

Sinclair reported income of $123 million, or $1.35 per share, for the three months that ended March 31, compared with $22 million, or 23 cents a share, in the first quarter of 2019.

The company beat analysts’ earnings estimates of 2 cents per share and its stock was up about 4% in midday trading at above $16 a share.

The stock has traded down substantially in this year. The price is about half what it was in February before the extent of the coronavirus outbreak became evident. A year ago, it was over $60 a share and it was over $40 when it closed the sports network deal.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0