Ben Simmons is apparently about to become the next recipient of a big commitment from the Philadelphia 76ers.
The All-Star point guard and the 76ers are negotiating a $170 million, five-year extension, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither the team nor Simmons revealed any details publicly.
ESPN first reported the negotiations between Simmons and the 76ers. The deal will begin in the 2020-21 season.
Simmons will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. Assuming the sides agree on what will be a full max, Simmons' salary for the following season would jump to about $29.3 million and eventually rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25.
It's already been an offseason of big financial commitments for Philadelphia, which will sign Tobias Harris to a $180 million, five-year deal and add Al Horford on a four-year deal that could reach $109 million. Those deals cannot be finalized until the league's moratorium ends Saturday at 11 a.m. Central.
Warriors sign Robinson to 2-year deal: Glenn Robinson III reached agreement on a two-year contract to join the Golden State Warriors, giving the team shooting depth next season as Klay Thompson works back from a serious knee injury.
Robinson's agency, Beyond Athlete Management, said Tuesday that Robinson's deal includes a player option for the second season.
Also Tuesday, a person with direct knowledge of the deals confirmed the Warriors will also add Willie Cauley-Stein and re-sign center Kevon Looney.
Wolves reportedly agree to contract with Vonleh: A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that power forward Noah Vonleh and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed on a one-year, $2 million contract.
The person spoke Tuesday to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until Saturday, when the NBA's moratorium on free agent contracts ends. Vonleh's agreement was first reported by The Athletic.
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Vonleh started 57 games last season for the New York Knicks, his fourth team in five years in the league. He averaged 8.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 25.3 minutes.
Dudley signs with Lakers, his seventh team: Veteran forward Jared Dudley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dudley's representatives at Priority Sports announced the deal Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Dudley will be joining his seventh franchise for his 13rd NBA season. The San Diego native spent last season with Brooklyn, averaging 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while starting 25 games and mentoring the Nets' youngsters.