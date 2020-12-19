Silicon Valley VCs contemplate a pandemic move, but where?

In the end, no city could foster enough momentum among the Founders Fund staff. The firm will mostly stay put, and has scrapped plans to pursue a major new office for the time being. Instead, it will open a smaller office in Miami.

But even though the firm isn’t going anywhere, several individual partners at Founder Fund have moved out of town. In addition to Thiel, a vocal San Francisco critic who has lived in Los Angeles for years, partner Keith Rabois recently said he would move to Miami. And partner Scott Nolan splits his time between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The news of more tech industry departures comes as the Bay Area grapples with unpleasant realities. Many VCs complain that given its large city budget, $13.6 billion for the 2020 to 2021 fiscal year, San Francisco seems unable to effectively solve problems such as homelessness.

The region also faces high rents and intense competition for hiring, along with what some regard as overreaching state regulation. One example: a measure signed into law in September aimed at increasing minority representation on boards. Opponents objected to what they saw as political meddling in business.