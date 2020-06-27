Should the government buy middle seats from airlines? American Airlines pilots think it could save travel and jobs

Airline employee unions are also facing a grim future. Airline executives have said that they expect air travel demand to be down 30% in the fall and they will likely need far fewer employees as well. American Airlines has already started trimming administration and support employees and Southwest is among those offering buyouts to workers.

The union is calling the proposal SEATS (Safe Essential Air Transportation Seating), but the bill doesn’t

“While the cost of implementing SEATS would be substantial, the consequences of doing nothing could be devastating,” the pilots’ union proposal said. “By stimulating air travel and preserving a large number of jobs, SEATS would likely provide a higher return on investment for taxpayers compared to the monetary assistance provided to the airlines earlier this year through the CARES Act.”

The federal government has already given airlines $25 billion in grants and loans and has allocated another $25 billion for loans which is being divvied up now by the U.S. Treasury Department. The previous government stimulus prohibits airlines from laying off or furloughing workers, but those rules expire on Sept. 30 and there will likely be a wave of layoffs that follow.