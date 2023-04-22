Shila Apr 22, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shila is a very sweet, affectionate girl View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bankrupt Burger King franchisee closes 2 Lincoln locations Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, which filed bankruptcy last month, closed Burger King locations in central and north Lincoln, as well as the l… Lincoln Walmart faces suspension or fine after 16-year-old sold alcohol "I mean, if you're gonna default to using these self checkouts, you better make sure they're policed appropriately," the director of the Nebra… ‘There’s no freaking way’: Inside Jack Hoffman’s world, 10 years after Spring Game fame It's been 10 years since Jack Hoffman's memorable touchdown run at Memorial Stadium. Since then, he and his family have been on one emotional … Thomas reported income from Nebraska company that no longer exists Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reported income from a real estate firm founded by his wife and her family, even after the company cease… Ikea plans to add 8 new US locations over next 3 years Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States.