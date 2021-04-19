The Journal Star would like to share the stories of Southeast Nebraskans who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to citydesk@journalstar.com.
Share your stories
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Nebraska’s starters are from Arizona, California, Tennessee, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Hawaii and Kansas. Here's why they're wearing Husker red.
- Updated
NU's young backup QBs need time to develop. So, some advice in that regard courtesy of the great John Wooden: Be quick, but don't hurry.
- Updated
The four-level, 2,500-square-foot unit has an attached two-car garage and its own private elevator.
- Updated
The Huskers will play Baylor in Sunday’s third-round match at 1:30 p.m., one of four Sweet 16 matches selected for TV.
- Updated
Katerian LeGrone put his hands to his face after the verdict was read, seemingly relieved. Later, he said he's been working hard and hopes to go back to college and to playing football soon. "I feel like I'm a better person today, I'm a better man."
- Updated
A police spokeswoman said investigators served a search warrant at an east Lincoln home, and a forensic examination of the electronics that were seized turned up 117 images of child pornography.
- Updated
“I think a lot of people were skeptical ... as to how we were going to show out without Lauren, and I think that everyone stepped up."
- Updated
The Husker senior was asked if the accommodations have been sufficient: “I’d like to say yes, and I feel like I should say yes, but. … "
- Updated
Kennedy Bowles, an organ donor, was taken off life support Wednesday.
- Updated
The note on the floor of the women's bathroom also had a license plate number on it. Police began looking for a gray Chevy Trailblazer, which they spotted 4 miles away.