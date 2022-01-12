'Serial returners': How COVID and free shipping made over-buying the new norm

Last week, customers at the UPS Store in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood got a pretty good demonstration of what the global supply chain looks like when you try to run it backward.

The first Monday of the year marks the traditional start of the holiday return season, which this year is expected to break records for returned purchases — and by late afternoon, the line of box-bearing UPS customers snaked nearly out the door.

"Oh my goodness — wow," said Erin Metzger, half a dozen returns in hand, as she surveyed the crowd and the Jenga-like towers of outbound packages behind the counter. "I did not expect this at all."

"It comes in waves," employee Rebecca Yazzie said. "It'll be quiet for a little bit and then we'll get a ton of people all at once."

Those waves were also being felt across town at Sip and Ship, a coffee-shop-and-mailbox-services combo in Greenwood, where holiday returns are already 20%-25% ahead of last year. That's just "so far," cautioned owner Diana Naramore as she stood next to an 8-foot stack of U.S. Postal Service returns. "I mean, we're just starting."