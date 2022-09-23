Seller’s prep for a home inspection

Purchasing a home is one of the most, if not the most, highest priced item you will purchase. Home inspections help buyers know the condition of the property they are purchasing.

The Seller can prepare for a home inspection by maintaining their home. Here are some areas of your home that can become costly expenses during the inspection process if not regularly serviced or repaired.

Exterior items:

1) Windows & screens — leaks, cracks, breaks, tears, open and close correctly.

2) Siding & Trim — peeling paint, damage, cracked caulk, rot.

3) Decks & fences — rot, damage by insects, stain or paint, lose or missing pieces.

4) Roof & Gutters — leaking, storm damage, peeling paint, adequate venting.

5) Garage door — damage, opens correctly, remote entry working, safety sensors.

6) Landscaping — drainage is away from the house, low maintenance is best.

7) Concrete drives, sidewalks & patios — settling = trip hazard, seal cracks/mud jack.

8) Air conditioner unit — clean, fins combed.

Interior items:

9) Furnace — serviced and repaired.

10) Water heater, softener & purifier.

11) Plumbing — drains, clean out lines, leaky pipes.

12) Plumbing fixtures — leaks, cracks, functions properly, water pressure.

13) Electrical — outlets work, junction boxes, no exposed live wires, lighting fixtures.

14) Stairs — condition of railings and steps.

15) Appliances — working.

These items are part of the whole house inspection. When a purchase agreement is fully executed, then the inspection period begins. The buyer has twelve days to have all inspections completed and any requested repairs submitted to the seller. The seller then has six days to get any second opinions and quotes completed and have an answer back to buyers. An extension may be asked for by either party.

When sellers list their property for sale, they can purchase a seller’s warranty that can help protect them in the event that major repairs are discovered during the selling process.

Knowing the condition of your home will give you confidence during the inspection period and repair negotiations with the buyer and will result in a smoother closing transaction.

