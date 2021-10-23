Seemingly an odd couple, Tesla and Texas becoming tightly entwined

That comes as no surprise to Marc Geller, a board member of the Electric Auto Association, who said Tesla is going to need all of its production facilities to keep up with strong demand for electric vehicles nationwide.

"I think Tesla — more specifically Elon — liked the notion of just kind of spitting in the eye of California" by moving the company's headquarters, Geller said. "But it's still going to (have) a big presence in both states because Tesla's going to be a really big presence in the country."

The upshot is that it's probably too simplistic to chalk up Musk's Texas moves to just a big-name example of lower taxes and less stringent regulations proving irresistible. Instead, Musk has said that California's high housing prices — which are a hardship for employees — are among the considerations that have played a role in his decisions, as is a strategic need to locate more of his operations outside of California for logistical purposes.

Musk called Tesla's Fremont factory "jammed" during his Oct. 7 announcement regarding the company headquarters, and he said soaring housing prices in Silicon Valley have "made it tough for people to afford houses, and people have to come in from far away” to get to work.