Sedation Dentistry Is the Key to Success at South Lincoln Family Dentistry

Dr. Christine Bergman at South Lincoln Family Dentistry, a South location of Nebraska Family Dentistry group, says:

“Oral sedation has opened up a world of dental care for anxious patients who would otherwise not be comfortable completing much-needed treatment. Our practice regularly sees patients who have not visited a dentist in over ten years and have various dental concerns. Oral sedation allows us to provide comprehensive care safely, comfortably, and efficiently. We are often able to complete all necessary treatments in very few appointments.

Oral sedation has improved our ability to provide high-quality care, allowing us to focus on delivering the best possible dental work. As a team, we are confident in offering a different dental experience. This confidence helps build trust with our patients and allows them to say yes to comprehensive treatment resulting in healthier mouths.

We frequently perform full mouth treatments and smile makeovers. During these sometimes lengthy appointments, oral sedation has become a standard treatment option for many anxious patients. “

Why Sedation Dentistry?

When we asked Dr. Christine Bergman how sedation dentistry has impacted her practice, she explained:

“ Fixing dental problems is essential for maintaining good oral health, as dental issues can cause significant pain and discomfort and even lead to serious health complications if left untreated. However, many individuals avoid seeing a dentist due to dental anxiety, a common fear among adults. This anxiety can prevent patients from seeking necessary dental care, even when experiencing pain or discomfort.

Fortunately, oral sedation has emerged as a valuable tool to overcome the barrier of dental anxiety and help patients receive the care they need. Oral sedation is a safe and effective method of reducing anxiety and allowing patients to feel more comfortable during dental procedures.

Dentists can use oral sedation to create a more relaxing and comfortable environment for patients, reducing their fears and anxieties associated with dental visits. This can help patients receive the care they need to maintain good oral health and prevent dental problems from progressing.

Oral sedation can be a great way to receive necessary dental treatments without anxiety for patients with severe dental anxiety. Patients can feel more relaxed and comfortable during procedures by using sedation, allowing the dentist to perform the necessary treatments with precision and accuracy.”

Remarkable Success Story:

One amazing patient suffered from severe dental anxiety and PTSD due to a traumatic accident that resulted in multiple missing and broken teeth. When she first came to see Dr. Bergman, the thought of anything being placed in her mouth caused extreme anxiety. However, this patient received the dental care she needed to restore her smile and improve her quality of life. She achieved an entire arch of replacement teeth in just one day. Thanks to full mouth rehabilitation with a Hybrid Bridge, patients’ dental fears are now a thing of the past. She can now enjoy a beautiful, functional smile and the confidence that comes with it.

More on this process:

​​Full mouth replacement is a comprehensive dental treatment that involves replacing all of the teeth in both the upper and lower jaws. This is sometimes called an All-on-4 treatment or a hybrid bridge.

A hybrid bridge involves the placement of four or more dental implants in the upper/lower jaw to support a full arch of prosthetic teeth. This means the entire dental arch is supported by dental implants strategically placed in areas of the jawbone.

The process of full mouth replacement with a hybrid bridge typically involves a few steps. First, the patient will undergo a thorough evaluation to determine if they are a good candidate for the procedure. This includes a comprehensive dental exam and x-rays.

Next, the dental implants are surgically placed into the jawbone. We partner with the excellent surgeons at Nebraska Oral & Facial Surgery for these procedures.

The implants need time to heal and to fuse with the bone in a process called osseointegration. During this healing time, temporary prosthetic teeth may be placed to help the patient chew and speak normally.

Once the implants have fully fused with the jawbone, the final hybrid bridge can be placed. This involves attaching the new teeth to the implants using abutments and connectors.

After full mouth replacement with a hybrid bridge is complete, patients can enjoy a natural-looking smile and improved oral function. With proper care and maintenance, a hybrid bridge can last for many years, providing patients with a long-lasting solution for missing or damaged teeth.

In conclusion

Fixing dental problems is crucial for maintaining good oral health and overall well-being. However, dental anxiety can prevent patients from seeking necessary dental care. With the help of oral sedation, patients can overcome their anxieties and receive the care they need to maintain good oral health, even for more advanced procedures such as full mouth replacement, cosmetic work, or even routine dental work.

Dr. Bergman and her team always seek ways to improve their patients' experiences, including overcoming the common fear of dental anxiety. This is why they offer oral sedation as an efficient way to create a comfortable patient experience.

Dr. Bergman emphasizes that sedation dentistry is more than just treating nervous patients. It is an essential tool that allows her to provide comprehensive care comfortably and efficiently, benefiting her patients.

