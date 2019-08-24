The players
2, Tony Butler, 6-2, 220, jr.
4, Avery Anderson, 6-0, 195, sr.
5, Cam Taylor, 6-0, 215, so.
6, Eric Lee, 6-0, 215, sr.
8, Deontai Williams, 6-1, 205, jr.
11, Braxton Clark, 6-4, 200, rfr.
12, Quinton Newsome, 6-2, 180, fr.
16, Ethan Cox, 5-10, 195, so.
18, Myles Farmer, 6-3, 205, fr.
19, Marquel Dismuke, 6-2, 215, jr.
21, Lamar Jackson, 6-3, 215, sr.
23, Dicaprio Bootle, 5-10, 195, jr.
24, Jeremiah Stovall, 5-11, 200, sr.
26, Noa Pola-Gates, 5-11, 175, fr.
30, Eli Sullivan, 6-2, 215, jr.
33, Javin Wright, 6-3, 205, fr.
36, Reid Karel, 6-3, 215, sr.
37, Phalen Sanford, 6-0, 190, rfr.
39, Bradley Bunner, 6-0, 195, so.
47, Tyson Guzman, 6-3, 210, fr.
48, Lane McCallum, 6-2, 220, so.
49, Isaiah Stalbird, 6-0, 210, rfr.
Second-to-none: Dicaprio Bootle
The junior has come a long way in his Nebraska career. From getting discovered as a lightly recruited player out of South Florida to earning playing time as a redshirt freshman in 2017, steadily upward, toward being a stalwart. Bootle enters 2019 with his sights set on being one of the best corners in the league and the country. He’s shown signs of it, racking up 15 pass break-ups last year. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder says he feels much stronger now and is supremely confident in his ability to play press coverage despite lacking overwhelming size. Bootle’s approach and work ethic have impressed Travis Fisher since the coach arrived — something that can be said for perhaps no other member of the Husker secondary who predates the Scott Frost staff. Bootle views himself as one of the best, and time will tell if the rest of the Big Ten will come to know him as the same.
Two things to watch
1. Where does Cam Taylor fit? The sophomore is going to play a lot for Fisher. Where? That’s not exactly clear at this point. Perhaps nickel back, maybe some cornerback. He took safety reps in the spring. Perhaps health will dictate to some degree, but Taylor and freshman Noa Pola-Gates have the makings of Swiss Army knives.
2. Which youngsters (and how many) emerge? Nebraska’s quartet of freshmen — Pola-Gates, Myles Farmer, Quinton Newsome and Javin Wright — are talented and Fisher considers them each ready to push for playing time. The Huskers also have returning veterans at corner and safety. So who cracks the rotation, and at whose expense?