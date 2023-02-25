In the shadow of Memorial Stadium, a chorus of drills, hammers and saws continues to ring out.

Over three years since plans for Nebraska’s new football training complex were first announced in September 2019, construction continues on the new home for new coach Matt Rhule and company. The complex, which remains on track to open this summer, comes with a $165 million price tag reflecting Nebraska’s desire to build a state-of-the-art facility.

Spanning 315,000 square feet, the facility is located beyond the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium. The new complex will overlook Nebraska football’s outdoor practice fields and connect with Memorial Stadium, the Osborne Athletic Complex and indoor practice space.

Opened in 2006, the Osborne Athletic Complex represented Nebraska’s most recent upgrade to its football facilities prior to the completion of the new complex. Former athletic director Bill Moos believed that Nebraska lagged behind other major college football programs that had recently upgraded their facilities, a view shared by athletic director Trev Alberts upon taking over at Nebraska.

“I truly believe that we’re going to have the premier development facility in college athletics,” Alberts said in September. “That’s what our donors have brought. Obviously, that comes down to people, and that’s going to be really important, but from a physical component, based on where it’s located, the size, the capability and the technology in it, we’re going to have an opportunity to really be able to develop at a high level.”

Alberts’ optimism is based on a focus on noticeable upgrades and improvements in several aspects of Nebraska’s football training. Nebraska has the largest roster size of any Big Ten school, peaking at 160 players in 2020 before falling to 149 in the 2022 season.

Previously, Nebraska’s football facilities were only able to accommodate 125 players, leading to a separated locker room and weightlifting times for walk-on athletes. However, the new facility will be able to accommodate the entire roster with an expanded locker room and weight room.

The new weight room will more than double the size of Nebraska’s current training space in North Stadium and will includes offices for the Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab, sports psychology and sports medicine staff members.

Also included in the new football facility are meeting rooms, hangout spots for players and medical recovery areas. While Rhule arrived too late to influence the design of the new facility, his focus on medical recovery will be reflected in new equipment and new areas for treatment.

“We have all these resources — let’s not spend them on waterfalls or recruiting, let’s spend them on things that can help our guys train, recover and be as healthy as possible,” Rhule said on Jan. 24. “If we do that at a high level, it’ll really help our players, because a healthy team wins more games.”

While the facility is far from complete — steel rods, scaffolding and exposed construction are still highly visible — it’s already helping Nebraska compete for recruits. Members of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class will be the first to spend their entire careers working out of the new facility, and it’s a major part of the recruiting pitch players hear when they arrive on campus.

“Basically as soon as I stepped foot into Nebraska I was already thinking about committing, and as soon as we got to the facilities I knew for sure I was coming here,” Nebraska football signee Jeremiah Charles told the Journal Star on Jan. 23.

Another exciting aspect of the new football facility is the presence of a walkthrough room similar to that of NFL teams. In the past, film study often involved coaches speaking in front of a projector while players seated at tables or chairs learned from a purely mental standpoint.

Upon completion, Nebraska’s walkthrough room will feature a large screen spanning the length of the space with the floor consisting of a marked turf field. The new space will allow for coaches to not only instruct players but physically line them up to prepare for game situations.

While the yet unnamed facility -- officials dubbed the project as "Go Big" for fundraising purposes -- will mainly be used by the football team, it will also house the dining room and academic center used by all student-athletes, services that previously operated out of Memorial Stadium.

With the help of upgrades to the weight room, locker room, team meeting areas, recovery centers and overall football facilities, Nebraska is aiming to not only bring in more football talent but to improve and develop it via the school's brand-new facilities. Other schools will continue with their own projects and improvements, but Nebraska is hoping this facility is built to last.

“I think it’s a stand-alone, one-of-a-kind facility,” NU Associate Athletic Director for Capital Planning and Construction John Ingram said in November. “It reflects Nebraska and we have a rich history, so we’re very fortunate that we don’t really have to do much to sell our history; that just speaks for itself.

"Now, we have to build on that legacy for the future and I think this building really does that.”

