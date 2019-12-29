8. Sears closes its doors after 90 years in Lincoln, joining Shopko as the major retail casualties of 2019

In March, Sears closed its doors in Lincoln, a place it had been for more than 90 years. It originally opened in 1928 at 1111 O St., then moved to 10th and O streets a couple years later. It moved to a building at 13th and N streets in 1946, where it remained until moving to Gateway Mall in 1971. A month later, Shopko closed the last of its four Lincoln locations. The other three closed earlier in the year after liquidation sales.
