8. Sears closes its doors after 90 years in Lincoln, joining Shopko as the major retail casualties of 2019
8. Sears closes its doors after 90 years in Lincoln, joining Shopko as the major retail casualties of 2019

Sears' Lincoln location at Gateway Mall closed in March.

In March, Sears closed its doors in Lincoln, a place it had been for more than 90 years. It originally opened in 1928 at 1111 O St., then moved to 10th and O streets a couple years later. It moved to a building at 13th and N streets in 1946, where it remained until moving to Gateway Mall in 1971. A month later, Shopko closed the last of its four Lincoln locations. The other three closed earlier in the year after liquidation sales.

