SCREENINGS 08,20.21
- LJS
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Many in attendance were viewing Saturday as more than just a concert of one of Country music’s biggest starts ever. It was a dress rehearsal for the day beer might flow from the taps at Memorial Stadium on a Husker game day.
- Updated
Garth Brooks made the first concert at Memorial Stadium since 1987 a memorable one, delivering a show that engaged the crowd of 90,000-plus and left them asking for more.
- Updated
Memorial Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. Here’s a guide for going to the biggest concert in Lincoln history.
- Updated
Garth Brooks' first trip to Lincoln didn’t have anything to do with tearing around a stage, singing his hits for thousands of fans. But it may have been the most important stop for his musical career.
- Updated
With nearly 90,000 tickets sold, Saturday's concert at Memorial Stadium will set a record for the country music legend.
- Updated
Husker coach Scott Frost and new AD Trev Alberts established communication right away, unlike Bo Pelini and Shawn Eichorst in 2012.
- Updated
Prosecutors charged the 17-year-old as an adult with accessory to unlawful discharge of a firearm, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted.
- Updated
The crowds of people in restaurants and businesses in the Haymarket, the busy streets and the lines to get into Memorial Stadium for Saturday night's concert felt to many like a Husker game day.
- Updated
The intense spike in Lincoln overdoses -- coupled with a similar trend in Omaha -- has led to eight deaths in a span of six days.
- Updated
Bryan Health, CHI Health and several other of the state's largest hospitals announced their plans in a joint statement.