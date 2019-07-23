Screamer's

Situated in the historic Haymarket district of Lincoln, NE, Screamer's Dining and Cabaret offers classic American cuisine while providing live musical performances featuring the restaurant staff comprised of the hottest up-and-coming local talent.

BRUNCH - $19.95

(choose one of each Appetizer, Entrée, and Dessert)

APPETIZER:

Bloody Mary

Mimosa

Cheese Curds

Bruschetta

ENTRÉE:

Whatever Lola Wants (Choose Ham, Bacon or Sausage)

I Love LA

Roxanne

Peaches and Cream Waffle

OSO Smokey Skillet

Country Ham Benedict

Some dishes include choice of field green salad or breakfast potatoes. Ask server for details.

DESSERT:

Ice Cream Trio

Italian Creme Cake

Vegan Fondu

Sweet Potato Cheese Cake

  

DINNER A - $29.95

(choose one of each Appetizer, Entrée, and Dessert)

Salad:

Field Greens Salad

Grilled Caesar Salad

APPETIZER:

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Smoking Burschetta

Cheese Curds

ENTRÉE:

New York Strip 12 oz.

Frutti di Mare

Crab Cake Trio

Choose two sides with NY Strip and Crab Cakes

Whipped Potato

Cajun Roasted Potatoes

Green Bean Almondine

Grilled Asparagus

DESSERT:

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake

Rustic Apple Pie

Brownie Sundae

      

DINNER B - $29.95

(choose one of each Appetizer, Entrée, and Dessert)

Salad:

Field Greens Salad

Grilled Caesar Salad

APPETIZER:

PEI Mussels

Meatballs

Buffalo Cauliflower

ENTRÉE:

Roasted Half Chicken

Rootbeer Braised Short Rib

Seared Salmon

Choose two sides

Whipped Potato

Cajun Roasted Potatoes

Green Bean Almondine

Grilled Asparagus

DESSERT:

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake

Rustic Apple Pie

Brownie Sundae

   

COUPLE'S DINNER - $49.95

(choose one Appetizer and Dessert, two Salads and Entrées)

Salad:

Field Greens Salad

Grilled Caesar Salad

APPETIZER:

PEI Mussels

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Smoking Bruschetta

Meatballs

ENTRÉE:

Roasted Half Chicken

New York Strip 12 oz.

Seared Salmon

Frutti di Mare

Side options

Asparagus

Green Beans Almondine

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Whipped Potatoes

Cajun Roasted Potatoes

Seasoned Curry Fries

DESSERT:

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake

Rustic Apple Pie

