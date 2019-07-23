Screamer's

BRUNCH - $19.95
(choose one of each Appetizer, Entrée, and Dessert)
APPETIZER:
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Cheese Curds
Bruschetta
ENTRÉE:
Whatever Lola Wants (Choose Ham, Bacon or Sausage)
I Love LA
Roxanne
Peaches and Cream Waffle
OSO Smokey Skillet
Country Ham Benedict
Some dishes include choice of field green salad or breakfast potatoes. Ask server for details.
DESSERT:
Ice Cream Trio
Italian Creme Cake
Vegan Fondu
Sweet Potato Cheese Cake
DINNER A - $29.95
(choose one of each Appetizer, Entrée, and Dessert)
Salad:
Field Greens Salad
Grilled Caesar Salad
APPETIZER:
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Smoking Burschetta
Cheese Curds
ENTRÉE:
New York Strip 12 oz.
Frutti di Mare
Crab Cake Trio
Choose two sides with NY Strip and Crab Cakes
Whipped Potato
Cajun Roasted Potatoes
Green Bean Almondine
Grilled Asparagus
DESSERT:
Lemon Italian Cream Cake
Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake
Rustic Apple Pie
Brownie Sundae
DINNER B - $29.95
(choose one of each Appetizer, Entrée, and Dessert)
Salad:
Field Greens Salad
Grilled Caesar Salad
APPETIZER:
PEI Mussels
Meatballs
Buffalo Cauliflower
ENTRÉE:
Roasted Half Chicken
Rootbeer Braised Short Rib
Seared Salmon
Choose two sides
Whipped Potato
Cajun Roasted Potatoes
Green Bean Almondine
Grilled Asparagus
DESSERT:
Lemon Italian Cream Cake
Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake
Rustic Apple Pie
Brownie Sundae
COUPLE'S DINNER - $49.95
(choose one Appetizer and Dessert, two Salads and Entrées)
Salad:
Field Greens Salad
Grilled Caesar Salad
APPETIZER:
PEI Mussels
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Smoking Bruschetta
Meatballs
ENTRÉE:
Roasted Half Chicken
New York Strip 12 oz.
Seared Salmon
Frutti di Mare
Side options
Asparagus
Green Beans Almondine
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Whipped Potatoes
Cajun Roasted Potatoes
Seasoned Curry Fries
DESSERT:
Lemon Italian Cream Cake
Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake
Rustic Apple Pie