Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Requena scored what could be the longest goal ever scored in Cobresal's 3-1 win last weekend over Colo-Colo in Chile’s top soccer league.

With Cobresal leading 2-0 in the 77th minute, Requena took what looked like an innocent innocuous goal kick.

But with Colo-Colo goalkeeper Brayan Cortés moved up outside the penalty area, the ball bounced over his head. To add to his embarrassment, Cortés stumbled as he tried catch up to the ball as it crossed the goal line.

According to TNT Sports Chile, the goal was scored from a distance of 101 meters. The current record is 96.01 meters by Tom King in a 2021 match between Newport County and Cheltenham Town in England’s fourth tier.