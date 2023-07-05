Lancaster County 4-H is proud to announce Caitlyn Schmidt of Lincoln as winner of the July “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

A former Lancaster County 4-H member and summer intern, she has volunteered with 4-H for 10 years. Caitlyn has taught many workshops at Clover College such as Let’s Be Artsy and Canvas Creations. She was the assistant leader of the All-American Kids 4-H club for two years. Last year, Caitlyn started the Clover Comets 4-H club which meets afterschool at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic School where she is the Art/Computer teacher. She is currently assisting her club with a community service project of donating supplies to the Capital Humane Society. Caitlyn also judges the 4-H Visual Arts exhibits at the Lancaster County Super Fair.

“I like being a 4-H volunteer because I get to help kids explore areas of interest and learn the importance of service for others,” she says. “My favorite experience as a 4-H volunteer is leading the Clover Comets 4-H club. It is an awesome experience to be able to help my students learn about 4-H and participate in activities that they wouldn’t have the opportunity to do outside of 4-H.”