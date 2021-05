The details: Β She scored 24 goals and had a massive amount of assists (18) for the state champion Dragons. She scored the game-winning goal when Gretna beat Millard North 2-1 in the state championship match.

What she’s known for:Β β€œSavannah is a very competitive player. She had a great goal tally, and a great assist tally, but she does a lot more for the team than just those stats. She’s another important part of our success this season.” β€”Β Gretna coach Digger Hawkins