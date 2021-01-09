Sausage king Jimmy Dean adds plant-based breakfast patties, just one sign that 2021 will be another big year for fake meat

Jimmy Dean, the quintessential breakfast sausage brand, is adding plant-based patties in a product debut that is as sure a sign as any that America is in the midst of meat-free revolution.

Jimmy Dean, owned by Tyson Foods, on Wednesday announced the launch of two breakfast items featuring plant-based patties, the first alternative protein products under the 52-year-old Jimmy Dean brand.

The egg and cheese croissant sandwich, available at Sam’s Club stores nationwide, uses a patty made with soy protein and egg white, while the spinach frittata sandwich, which will launch in the spring, uses a patty made of soy protein, black beans, brown rice, quinoa and egg white. The patties use the signature sausage seasoning to taste like the original, the company said.

Meat industry stalwarts have been investing in plant-based protein alternatives as sales of fake meat continue to surge and innovations using different ingredients and technologies make it taste more like the real thing.

Sales of plant-based meat alternatives grew to $940 million in 2019, up 38% from two years earlier and a major part of the $5 billion plant-based foods market, according to the Good Food Institute, citing data from market research firm Spins.