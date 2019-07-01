By way of Sweden, Illinois and the Civil War battlefield that cost him an arm, John Swenson settled in northwestern Buffalo County in 1874.
In addition to serving two terms as superintendent of county schools, he founded and named the town that sprang up near his land along the South Loup River. He coined the name "Sartoria" after laboring to find a combination of letters that was easy to spell and could be understood by pioneers of all tongues.
The man of many talents also became Sartoria's first postmaster and operated at least two general stores in the community, which later added a bank, blacksmith, hotel and car dealers.
Though the town's population topped out at 40, it served as the hub for social and commerce activities for the surrounding region -- with activities that included a race track and boxing club in addition to the usual school and church events, according to the Buffalo County Historical Society.
Again, the lack of a railroad led to the gradual demise of Sartoria, though the name still graces its township. A Union Pacific branch line being built in nearby Pleasanton was supposed to extend to Sartoria -- but it never did.