The details: Β She set a Class A state record for goals in a season with 48. That includes four goals over three matches at the state tournament while leading Gretna to the state championship.

What she’s known for:Β β€œShe can score goals with her right foot, left foot and on headers. She’s scored solo goals, and goals on assists from her teammates. You name it, that kid can certainly do it.” β€”Β Gretna coach Digger Hawkins