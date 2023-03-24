For her 80th birthday, Judy Faubel (second from right) decided she would like to collect 80 pairs of socks for the Salvation Army, in lieu of gifts. She began by asking fellow residents of Eastmont Towers for donations; then she reached out to her church family. To her amazement, she was "gifted" with 318 pairs of socks to donate to the Salvation Army in Lincoln. She presented the socks to the Salvation Army during a recent vespers service at Eastmont Towers.

Pictured from left: Matt McCarter, administrative intern at the Salvation Army; an unidentified boy served by the Salvation Army; Major Mark Anderson of the Salvation Army, who conducted the service; Judy Faubel; and Major Susan Anderson of the Salvation Army.