You're a wizard with a bat, Harry.

The Lincoln Saltdogs have made a recent debut of a home run celebration, the Harry Potter house sorting hat, awarded to a batter after hitting a home run.

“We were just messing around in the locker room one day, talking about different ideas,” Lincoln infielder Will Kengor said. “Put it to a vote, had three options, and that is the one everyone voted for.”

A Morton Salt chain and an Abraham Lincoln top hat and beard were the other two options, but the sorting hat was the clear-cut choice among the club house.

“We have a lot of big Harry Potter fans,” Kengor added. “It's just something to keep the guys motivated and keep it loose in the dugout.”

The Saltdogs have totaled 28 home runs this season, led by Nick Anderson's 11, but it was not until the hat made its first appearance on the road in Kansas City that Lincoln has caught fire. Anderson's home run total is second in the American Association and is one long ball off of Cleburne's Jose Sermo for the league lead.

Lincoln (13-17) has gone on to win six of its last nine games, including two series victories since the hat has appeared in the Saltdogs' dugout.

“We had a little sizing issue with the first order that was put in,” Kengor said. “Think it came in a kid's size and we had to reorder. The new one came in probably a few weeks ago, when things kind of started to turn around. It's was kind of good timing; won a few games in a row. It just kind of stuck.”

But the sorting hat, which both Kengor and Drew Devine would send them to House Gryffindor, is not the only Harry Potter theme the Saltdogs have.

Devine, batting .309 and has two home runs on the season, has his own Harry Potter wand after visiting Universal Studios when he was younger.

“I'm an avid Harry Potter fan. I've read the books and watched the saw the movies multiple times,” Devine said. “Any home run prop kind of brings good energy. It shows you're a wizard with the bat and it shows we executed our plan and (have) a little fun. We have a lot of Harry Potter fans on the team, too.”

The hat reminds Anderson of when he began his professional debut with River City in the Atlantic League, where the team awarded the player of the game with a sailors hat and passed it off to another player each game.

“It helps bring us together and create that bond,” Anderson said. “Especially through the ebs and flow of the game. Sometimes you're down a lot or even if you're up big it is awesome to have. It's really just a prop used as a glue to hold the team together throughout the game.”

Mr. 900: Sioux City Explorer broadcaster Dan Vaughan is calling his 900th broadcast Saturday at Haymarket Park. Vaughan has broadcasted games for the Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kansas City Monarachs and now with the Explorers.

Franchise mark: Lincoln's seven stolen bases in Thursday's victory over Lake Country was a franchise high. The Saltdogs had previous had games of six stolen bases in 2004 (Straumburg) and 2001 (Winnipeg). Lincoln went 7-for-7 against the DockHounds.