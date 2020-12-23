S&P 500 index ticks higher, breaking a 3-day losing streak

The Russell 2000 index climbed above the 2,000-point mark for the first time. It gained 17.22 points, or 0.9%, to 2,007.10. The index has risen 10.3% this month, roughly half of its gain for far this year.

Overnight, Wall Street had seemed to be heading for a rockier day of trading. U.S. stock futures initially dropped after President Donald Trump said that he may not sign the $900 billion rescue for the economy that Congress just approved. But they eventually drifted upward as investors looked past the unexpected push back.

Markets around the world were relatively buoyant. Many Asian and European stock markets also rose, while Treasury yields climbed. Thin trading in this holiday-shortened week could make market moves more erratic. So could investors looking to close out positions as the end of the year approaches.

“The market is just inclined to go higher," said Andrew Mies, chief investment officer at investment advisory firm 6 Meridien. "There’s a positive seasonal trend behind that. There’s obviously a tremendous momentum move that we’ve seen in the market over the last eight months and it just doesn’t seem like it wants to end.”