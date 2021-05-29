RYAN BRAKKE

The details: This wasn’t one of Prep’s best teams, but Brakke was still able to lead the Junior Jays to the state tournament semifinals.

What he’s known for: “As his soccer acumen and skills are unassailable, it has been his growth as a leader and his emergence as a mentor to his teammates which impacted our season most dramatically. Ryan has unquestionably secured his place in the litany of the finest student-athletes to have played soccer for Creighton Prep." — Creighton Prep coach Tom Hoover