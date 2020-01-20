Rutgers returns to basketball poll for first time since 1979

NEWARK, N.J. — Rutgers is back in the men's college basketball poll for the first time in more than 40 years.

The Scarlet Knights were ranked No. 24 by The Associated Press on Monday. It was their first time in the poll since they were No. 18 in the final rankings of the 1978-79 season.

This is Rutgers' fourth season under coach Steve Pikiell. The team's record of 14-4 is the university's best since the 1982-83 team opened 20-4. The Scarlet Knights are 5-2 in the Big Ten. Being three games over .500 in the conference is the best for the school since 1998-99, when it played in the Big East. The 13-0 record at home is the best start in school history.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made as a program and I’m really happy for the guys on our roster,” Pikiell said in a statement. “The ranking is a testament to the hard work and sacrifices our guys have put forth this year. We are enjoying this journey and we are excited to face the many challenges that lie ahead in the best conference in the country."

Rutgers' success comes despite the absence of a star player. The only ones averaging in double figures are sophomore swingman Ron Harper Jr. (11.8) and junior guard Geo Baker (10.8).