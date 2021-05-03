Rural Nebraska a sanctuary for cyclist Schroeder

With age, experience, and his insight as a counselor, Schroeder said he’s shifted his outlook about cycling over the years.

“When I ride, it’s very much ‘in the now,’” he said. “I don’t have an agenda. I just let the thoughts come as they may. And I don’t always ride as many miles as I used to, I just don’t need that escape anymore. I could, but I’m content. Sometimes even 30 miles is a good day.”

One of the things he said he has learned and come to appreciate throughout years of riding the same Nebraska trails is the way certain bends of the trail are marked with memories and thoughts he comes back to again and again.

“Our minds are wired to do this,” he said. “This past year, I’ve been by the spot numerous times where I got the phone call that my brother was in the hospital. And I know right where I stopped. So every time I’ve ridden by that spot, I think of him.”

This June, Schroeder will participate for the first time in the Tour de Nebraska, an annual five-day ride through rural Nebraska. The tour takes along 500 cyclists of all ages and all walks of life. This year, the ride is 260 miles.