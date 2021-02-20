Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., Google reach deal on payments for journalism

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. has reached an agreement with Google Inc. for the tech giant to pay for digital distribution of the publishing company's news articles.

The landmark deal, announced Wednesday, comes after a 14-year-plus campaign by Murdoch and his lieutenant, News Corp. Chief Executive Robert Thomson, for Google and other technology giants to compensate publishers for the use of their journalism.

Google and Facebook have long freely distributed news stories despite a steep decline in the publishing industry, which has been ravaged by a loss of advertising dollars that instead have gone to Google, Facebook and other online sites. Murdoch and Thomson have long believed that Google and other Silicon Valley platforms were unfairly profiting from the work of professional journalists.

Under the three-year agreement, News Corp. said it will receive payment when stories from its publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, New York Post, the Times of London, the Sun tabloid in London and dozens of papers in Australia, are featured in the Google News Showcase. News Corp. said the payments would be "significant."