The players
6, Rahmir Johnson, 5-10, 180, fr.
24, Cooper Jewett, 5-10, 190, fr.
25, Ronald Thompkins, 5-11, 195, fr.
26, Dedrick Mills, 5-11, 220, jr.
28, Maurice Washington, 6-1, 190, so.
31, Zach Weinmaster, 5-11, 190, fr.
33, Jaylin Bradley, 6-0, 200, so.
35, Moses Bryant, 5-11, 200, rfr.
37, Wyatt Mazour, 5-9, 200, sr.
38, Brody Belt, 5-8, 185, rfr.
43, Connor Ruth, 5-11, 215, rfr.
46, Corbin Ruth, 6-0, 220, rfr.
49, Austin Hemphill, 5-11, 225, sr.
Second-to-none: Dedrick Mills
Mills is almost in this spot by default, but that’s not to take anything away from what he accomplished before Nebraska’s season opener, which will double as his Husker debut. The junior college back was the ACC freshman of the year at Georgia Tech in 2016 and had a prolific career at Garden City (Kan.) Community College before arriving in Lincoln back in May. Since then, he’s impressed in the weight room and is said to be an excellent practice player. Position coach Ryan Held recently called Mills “a hammer.” Nebraska, as it turns out, needs a hammer in the backfield. Mills is built differently from every other option NU has. His top-end speed may be what dictates whether he’s a good player or a game-breaker, but regardless, he’s a critical piece to the Husker offense.
Two things to watch
1. How much Maurice? As of mid-August, Maurice Washington’s legal proceedings in California were still on-going. How many games does the sophomore play in? What if he’s capable of doubling his touches from 101 in 2018? What if he doesn’t play? The whole spectrum seems to be in play. That’s something to watch.
2. Who’s next? Listen to Held early in camp and the early reviews of freshman Rahmir Johnson are promising. Wan’Dale Robinson is going to play some running back. The options after Mills and (theoretically) Washington will be important.