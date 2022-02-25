Sweet Ruby is a calm and shy girl who likes to hid in her blanket fort and come out for... View on PetFinder
Soon after the Huskers announced Chuck Love's suspension, guard Ashley Scoggin was removed from the team's official online roster.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts says he enjoys the challenges of the job. He also emphasizes that he works with "a great team of people." But, man, he's had a demanding first seven months on the job.
Dillard's, which bought the building after Younkers closed, filed a $9.9 million building permit and looks to be planning an expansion into the space.
A week before his suspension, Luke Bonkiewicz's name appeared on a journal article in Police Quarterly examining instances of sexual violence against women within police departments. His name since has been removed from the article.
What better way to celebrate 4-20 than with a Snoop Dogg concert? That’s going to happen when the iconic pot-loving rapper is joined by rising country star Koe Wetzel at Pinnacle Bank Arena April 20.
Nebraska improved to 14-1 at home this season with a blowout win against Minnesota that saw Allison Weidner step up.
The commotion started at around 1 a.m. when a Lincoln man was removed from The Fat Toad Pub after being belligerent and starting a fight within the bar, police said. He was hospitalized after smashing through the bar's front window.
In a complaint, Phi Gamma Delta argued it was punished and retaliated against for its members’ political viewpoints and protected political speech after members allegedly harassed participants of the 2017 Women’s March.
Nicki Beenblossom, who authorities believe was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.
Officers saw the man looking over the overpass toward the ground below, prompting police to search the area, LPD said. Police found a backpack with 26 THC vape cartridges, a jar of lemon cake-flavored THC wax and the cash.
