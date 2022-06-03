Rooster is a sweet boy who is looking for a quiet place to call his own. He loves to make... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka said two women, ages 20 and 22, were occupants of one of the cars involved. Both died at the scene.
Two Lincoln women, ages 20 and 22, died at the scene. Police Chief Teresa Ewins, who spoke at a press conference Monday afternoon, declined to name the women, who she said have been identified.
Emily Siebenhor, 20, and her passenger, Edith Hermosillo, 22, died in the crash at 52nd and O Street. Both were from Cozad but living in Lincoln.
Here's a look at the top pop song each year from 1946 to 2021, according to Billboard’s year-end charts.
Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State recognizes achievement in sports and academics. Take a look at the full list.
A few years back, a curious woman in Lincoln set out to find out more about the old house she loved. Elle Stecher found answers and something better: She found Jack.
The Lincoln-based student finance company cut jobs in multiple states, with a “small number in Nebraska." A spokesman for the company attributed the layoffs to the student loan payment moratorium.
Honeybees, windmills, cottonwood trees and Chimney Rock were among a dozen design options submitted for Nebraska's next license plate.
Mosaic artwork embedded in the floor of the Capitol will be featured on Nebraska's new motor vehicle license plates.
After nearly 40 years, The Bridge Behavioral Health will not renew its contracts with Lincoln police and other law enforcement agencies to house intoxicated people in a locked unit for up to 24 hours.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.