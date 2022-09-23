Meet Rome! Rome is a loving pup who was lost and not reclaimed! He is a more submissive puppy who... View on PetFinder
Rome
Related to this story
Most Popular
A downtown bar that was for several years in a row crowned Nebraska's best beer bar has announced that it's closing.
Police found the man dead with no obvious signs of foul play, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said. The 22-year-old's body was upright when police found him.
A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too.
Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last month.
The 22,000-square-foot store will open its doors at 10 a.m. at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna and offer three days' worth of grand opening events.
The tape doesn’t lie. Nor do the numbers. Something had to give, and Mickey Joseph felt Erik Chinander had to go, writes Amie Just.
According to a report, Nebraska has three coaches — including two in the Big 12 — high on its list of candidates to replace Scott Frost as head coach.
"Embarrassed," tweeted one fan. "Husker football is so far lost," wrote another. Here's a sampling of what Nebraska fans are saying after Saturday's game.
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph didn't "see us getting better" on defense, and that was why he made the decision to fire coordinator Erik Chinander.
“This would have been a big deal for a lot of farmers. And it would have been an even bigger deal for every property owner in Banner County,” said one landowner.