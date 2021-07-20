Robinhood sets sights on a $35 billion valuation in its IPO

Robinhood Markets Inc. is seeking a valuation of $35 billion in its initial public offering, just short of the highest analyst projections, as the free trading app advances toward a debut likely to draw in buyers from its own novice investor base.

The company at the center of this year’s meme stock frenzy will market 55 million shares for $38 to $42 each, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bloomberg Intelligence in March estimated that Robinhood could be valued in a range of $13 billion to $40 billion.

Robinhood aims to raise more than $2 billion in its public debut. With the price range set, it will now proceed with its IPO roadshow. The company’s plans include a live-streamed event on Saturday, opening to the public a type of pre-IPO presentation that’s typically reserved for institutional investors. Its valuation could still change depending on demand for its shares.

The company is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on July 29, according to people with knowledge of the matter. A representative for Robinhood declined to comment.